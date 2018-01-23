Comey, Sessions interviewed by Mueller team

Former FBI director James Comey has been questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller's office in connection with its probe into Russian meddling in 2016 presidential election.
The New York Times reports Comey was asked about memos he wrote about his interactions with president trump.
The news of Comey's interview comes hours after it was learned that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was also recently interviewed by the Mueller team as part of the investigation.
