POLITICS

Comey, Sessions interviewed by Mueller team

EMBED </>More Videos

Comey, Sessions interview by Mueller team. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on January 23, 2018. (WPVI)

Former FBI director James Comey has been questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller's office in connection with its probe into Russian meddling in 2016 presidential election.

The New York Times reports Comey was asked about memos he wrote about his interactions with president trump.

The news of Comey's interview comes hours after it was learned that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was also recently interviewed by the Mueller team as part of the investigation.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldrussia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News