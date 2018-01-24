EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2982422" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four people shot in North Philadelphia: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 23, 2018

Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who shot four people including two teenagers.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue.Upon arrival, police were met by several pedestrians who stated that there were multiple people shot at that location.Officers located a 52-year-old man who appeared to be shot in the upper portion of his back.He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.Authorities received information that a second victim had arrived by private vehicle to the hospital.The 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back and legs. He is in stable condition.While the officers were getting information from a witness, a gray sedan pulled up to the hospital with two 13-year-old boys.One teen was shot in the lower right leg. He is being transported to Children's Hospital for Children with a fracture.The second teen was treated for a graze wound to the lower right leg.Both are listed in stable condition.Back at the scene, investigators were still trying to piece together what may have happened and the identity of the gunman."We know that numerous shots were fired. We found 16 spent shell casings along 24th Street and Ridge. They're large caliber," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "It appears that a large dark-colored four-door vehicle fired shots while traveling south on 24th from Ridge so at this point it appears to be a drive-by shooting."Police still don't know who the intended target was, but they believe the two teen boys were simply at the wrong place at the wrong time given their ages.They're hoping witnesses and surveillance camera video can help them track down the gunman.Police still have not identified a motive.------