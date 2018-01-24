Carbon monoxide leak sickens 6 in Germantown

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --A carbon monoxide leak sickened four adults and two children in Philadelphia's Germantown section.
Officials say a sewage leak ran up through the homeowner's appliances, contaminating the air.
Two adjoining homes had to be evacuated on the 800 block of East Stafford Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire department ventilated the houses and CO levels are once again back to normal.
No one was seriously hurt.
