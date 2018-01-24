TINICUM TWP, Pa. (WPVI) --A sticky situation caused traffic troubles in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.
A driver lost control of a tractor-trailer shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The truck flipped over on eastbound Governor Printz Boulevard (Rt-291) at Scott Way near WallyPark.
The contents of the truck, including a large amount of honey, spilled onto the roadway.
Crews worked to clear away the honey, but the cleanup continued well into Wednesday morning.
Pressure washers were among the tools being used.
All of the honey was removed shortly before 9 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps