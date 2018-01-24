TRAFFIC

Truck spills honey on Rt 291 in Tinicum Township, Delaware County

Truck spills honey onto Delco roadway. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on January 24, 2018. (WPVI)

TINICUM TWP, Pa. (WPVI) --
A sticky situation caused traffic troubles in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

A driver lost control of a tractor-trailer shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The truck flipped over on eastbound Governor Printz Boulevard (Rt-291) at Scott Way near WallyPark.

Truck carrying honey overturns in Tinicum Twp. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on January 24, 2018.


The contents of the truck, including a large amount of honey, spilled onto the roadway.

Action Cam: Crews work to clear honey from roadway on January 24, 2018.



Crews worked to clear away the honey, but the cleanup continued well into Wednesday morning.

Pressure washers were among the tools being used.

All of the honey was removed shortly before 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

