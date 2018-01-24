EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2982983" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Truck carrying honey overturns in Tinicum Twp. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on January 24, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2982998" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam: Crews work to clear honey from roadway on January 24, 2018.

A sticky situation caused traffic troubles in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.A driver lost control of a tractor-trailer shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.The truck flipped over on eastbound Governor Printz Boulevard (Rt-291) at Scott Way near WallyPark.The contents of the truck, including a large amount of honey, spilled onto the roadway.Crews worked to clear away the honey, but the cleanup continued well into Wednesday morning.Pressure washers were among the tools being used.All of the honey was removed shortly before 9 a.m.No injuries were reported.----------