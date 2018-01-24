Man shot execution-style near girlfriend, daughters

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot execution-style near girlfriend, daughters. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 24, 2018. (WPVI)

EAST MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) --
A man was shot execution-style in the common area of an apartment building in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of East Vernon Road.

Police say it appears the 28-year-old victim was ambushed and shot multiple times at close range with two different guns.

The victim's girlfriend and his two young daughters were just feet away, inside their apartment, when the gunfire erupted.

They were not injured.

Police are still searching for the suspect.
