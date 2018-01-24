Man rescued from trash truck in Port Richmond

Man rescued from trash truck in Port Richmond: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 24, 2018. (WPVI)

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
A man was rescued from a trash truck in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

Rescue crews were called around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue.

It appears the man was inside a dumpster when it was emptied into the Waste Management truck behind a Rite Aid store.



The man became trapped.

People nearby heard the man yelling and they called 911.

The man was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital. There is no word on his condition.
