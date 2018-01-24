Man rescued from trash truck in Port Richmond

A man was rescued from a trash truck in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.Rescue crews were called around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue.It appears the man was inside a dumpster when it was emptied into the Waste Management truck behind a Rite Aid store.The man became trapped.People nearby heard the man yelling and they called 911.The man was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital. There is no word on his condition.------