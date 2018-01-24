Toys 'R' Us is planning to close more than 180 stores.
The bankrupt retailer said some of the locations could remain open if it's able to negotiate better real estate leases.
As for the stores that will close, they'll be shut down by mid-April.
Stores in our area that are on the list:
Delaware
Dover - 1061 N. Dupont Highway
New Jersey
Burlington - Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road
Cherry Hill - 2135 Route 38
Pennsylvania
Horsham - 100 Welsh Road
Exton - 104 Bartlett Ave.
Going out of business sales will start next month.
"While our store roster may be getting smaller, what is not changing is our desire or commitment to serving you," Dave Brandon, Chairman and CEO, wrote in a letter to customers posted on the company's website.
Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy last September burdened by a big debt load and a shift to online shopping by consumers.
