The Eagles right tackle printed his own 'Home Dogs Gonna Eat' shirts with proceeds going to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.
After the Eagles won on Sunday, the NFL released its own underdog tees.
Hey @JOEL9ONE, we think this shirt will go really well with your mask 😉— Official NFL Shop (@OfficialNFLShop) January 22, 2018
And if other @Eagles fans want this 🐶 shirt you can get it here https://t.co/pap41Zwlfj pic.twitter.com/E6EyKwPk2K
The league came under pressure to donate the sales.
"Hey @NFL you should donate the proceeds to charity like we did," Chris Long tweeted.
Hey @NFL you should donate the proceeds to charity like we did. https://t.co/558hiJ9i4y— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 22, 2018
"So how much $ is going to @fundPHLschools?" Johnson tweeted.
So how much $ is going to @fundPHLschools? 🤔 https://t.co/QtWj9NpQXQ— Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) January 22, 2018
On Wednesday, the NFL announced all of the proceeds of their shirts will go to Philadelphia schools.
In response, Long tweeted, "The @NFL is generously donating 100% of the proceeds from this underdog shirt to @fundPHLschools! @Eagles fans check them out!!"
The @NFL is generously donating 100% of the proceeds from this underdog shirt to @fundPHLschools ! @Eagles fans check them out!! 🐶https://t.co/HxhlkZki6b— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 23, 2018
The official Twitter account of Ellen DeGeneres tweeted Long, saying, "The kids of Philly thank you and so do I."
The kids of Philly thank you and so do I.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 24, 2018
Meanwhile, Johnson's shirts have raised over $100,000 for the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.
Back in November @Lanejohnson65 made 2 promises and it looks like he's keeping them both! #FlyEaglesFly #FundPHLschools pic.twitter.com/bt0mPDevFw— The Fund for the SDP (@fundPHLschools) January 24, 2018
