Hey @JOEL9ONE, we think this shirt will go really well with your mask 😉



And if other @Eagles fans want this 🐶 shirt you can get it here https://t.co/pap41Zwlfj pic.twitter.com/E6EyKwPk2K — Official NFL Shop (@OfficialNFLShop) January 22, 2018

Hey @NFL you should donate the proceeds to charity like we did. https://t.co/558hiJ9i4y — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 22, 2018

So how much $ is going to @fundPHLschools? 🤔 https://t.co/QtWj9NpQXQ — Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) January 22, 2018

The @NFL is generously donating 100% of the proceeds from this underdog shirt to @fundPHLschools ! @Eagles fans check them out!! 🐶https://t.co/HxhlkZki6b — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 23, 2018

The kids of Philly thank you and so do I. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 24, 2018

Back in November @Lanejohnson65 made 2 promises and it looks like he's keeping them both! #FlyEaglesFly #FundPHLschools pic.twitter.com/bt0mPDevFw — The Fund for the SDP (@fundPHLschools) January 24, 2018

The NFL is now making sure all sales of their Eagles underdog shirts go to charity after the popularity of Lane Johnson's shirts raised more than $100,000 for Philadelphia schools.The Eagles right tackle printed his own 'Home Dogs Gonna Eat' shirts with proceeds going to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.After the Eagles won on Sunday, the NFL released its own underdog tees.The league came under pressure to donate the sales."Hey @NFL you should donate the proceeds to charity like we did," Chris Long tweeted."So how much $ is going to @fundPHLschools?" Johnson tweeted.On Wednesday, the NFL announced all of the proceeds of their shirts will go to Philadelphia schools.In response, Long tweeted, "The @NFL is generously donating 100% of the proceeds from this underdog shirt to @fundPHLschools! @Eagles fans check them out!!"The official Twitter account of Ellen DeGeneres tweeted Long, saying, "The kids of Philly thank you and so do I."Meanwhile, Johnson's shirts have raised over $100,000 for the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.------