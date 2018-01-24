SPORTS

NFL donating underdog shirt proceeds to Philly schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The NFL is now making sure all sales of their Eagles underdog shirts go to charity after the popularity of Lane Johnson's shirts raised more than $100,000 for Philadelphia schools.

The Eagles right tackle printed his own 'Home Dogs Gonna Eat' shirts with proceeds going to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.
Lane Johnson unveils 'Homedogs' shirt benefiting Philly schools
Philadelphia Eagles fans can dress for success while helping a good cause, all courtesy of Lane Johnson.


After the Eagles won on Sunday, the NFL released its own underdog tees.



The league came under pressure to donate the sales.

"Hey @NFL you should donate the proceeds to charity like we did," Chris Long tweeted.



"So how much $ is going to @fundPHLschools?" Johnson tweeted.


On Wednesday, the NFL announced all of the proceeds of their shirts will go to Philadelphia schools.

In response, Long tweeted, "The @NFL is generously donating 100% of the proceeds from this underdog shirt to @fundPHLschools! @Eagles fans check them out!!"



The official Twitter account of Ellen DeGeneres tweeted Long, saying, "The kids of Philly thank you and so do I."


Meanwhile, Johnson's shirts have raised over $100,000 for the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.


