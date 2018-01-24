When it comes to the Super Bowl, most oddsmakers have the New England Patriots as a 6-point favorite, but Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa, isn't interested in those odds.When asked the question - "Alexa, who do you want to win the Super Bowl?"She responded, "Fly Eagles Fly."When asked the question - "Alexa, who is going to win the Super Bowl?"She responded, "I'm flying with the Eagles on this one because of their relentless defense and the momentum they've been riding off their underdog status. E-A-G-L-E-S. Eagles!"If you think it's a regional thing, based on Philadelphia's GPS, think again.We asked one of Adam Joseph's friends, Holly, who lives in New Hampshire, aka Pats' country, to ask her Alexa.Holly's Alexa responded, "Fly Eagles Fly."After hearing that answer, Holly joked that she and Alexa are no longer friends.We reached out to Amazon to see if a programmer was a secret Birds fan, but have yet to hear back.------