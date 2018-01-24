NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition in North Philadelphia.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North 17th and West Huntingdon streets.
22nd district officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man who had been shot several times while sitting in a vehicle.
He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police are working to determine who shot the man and why.
