Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition in North Philadelphia.It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North 17th and West Huntingdon streets.22nd district officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man who had been shot several times while sitting in a vehicle.He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.Police are working to determine who shot the man and why.------