BB gun vandals target vehicles, property in Wilmington, Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Action Cam video from a neighborhood in Delaware targeted by BB gun vandals on January 24, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police are working to track down the vandal or vandals who damaged vehicles and property using a BB gun.

The incidents happened Monday night in several communities in New Castle County.

Video from the Action Cam showed damage to a number of cars, SUVs and homes in Wilmington.

"It's beyond frustrating that they're destroying property," said resident Amy McKinnon.

McKinnon told Action News this is the second time in as many weeks that cars and homes in her neighborhood have been targeted.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to e-mail JSBarnhart@nccde.org or contact New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
delaware newsvandalismWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News