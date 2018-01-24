BUSINESS

City Avenue Futurecast Shows Continued Growth

3rd Annual City Avenue Futurecast Shows Continued Growth (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
City Avenue continues to grow and develop with new business, residential programs.

That's according to the City Avenue District's third annual Futurecast, which was presented on Wednesday morning in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia.

President and CEO of the City Avenue District Terry Foley talked about the recent road improvements between Lancaster Avenue and I-76, as well as the addition of restaurants and the redevelopment of Presidential Boulevard.

6abc presidential and general manager Bernie Prazenica was also there for today's presentation.

Learn more about the City Avenue District here.

