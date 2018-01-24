Consumer Reports: Tips for optimizing your TV viewing experience

Whether you're buying a new TV for the Super Bowl or planning to watch on your current set, you want the best picture possible.Consumer Reports has a few simple things you can do, including quick tips and tricks to help you optimize your picture - even on your old TV.With some major sporting events like the Super Bowl right around the corner, you'll want to get your TV in picture-perfect shape. And, believe it or not, Consumer Reports says that means avoiding the "sports mode" setting."It tends to artificially boost contrast, brightness and colors. And that makes the picture look unnatural. Instead, we suggest using either the movie or cinema mode, which will give you the most natural-looking picture," said Jim Willcox, Consumer Reports Electronics EditorAnother factory preset mode to avoid if your TV has it: dynamic or vivid.The vivid mode works a lot like the sports mode where it overly brightens the image," said Willcox.One more trick from the Consumer Reports playbook: turn off noise reduction and motion smoothing. Noise reduction can reduce detail and fine texture in your picture."Motion smoothing can cause film to look like video. Sometimes it's called the soap opera effect where film starts to look like a daytime TV program," said Willcox.If you're looking to adjust your set beyond the factory preset modes, Consumer Reports says take it easy with the sharpness by keeping it near zero. Turning it up too much can make the picture detail look less natural. And for color temperature as well as color and tint, here's what CR says you should be looking for:"Typically you should choose the low or warm setting so that whites don't look too blue. And with tint what you're really trying to do is get the most natural-looking flesh tones," said Willcox.Also, make sure your TV is on home not store mode.------