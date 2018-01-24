Surveillance video captures drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police release video of drive-by shooting: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 24, 2018 (WPVI)

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Detectives are still trying to pinpoint a motive and track the gunman who unleashed a barrage of bullets on four innocent people Tuesday night.

2 adults, 2 teens shot in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who shot four people including two teenagers.

A surveillance video released by police Wednesday gives a detailed look at what happened and who might be responsible.

Anyone who recognizes someone in the video or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philly newsdrive by shootinggun violencesurveillance video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News