NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Detectives are still trying to pinpoint a motive and track the gunman who unleashed a barrage of bullets on four innocent people Tuesday night.
A surveillance video released by police Wednesday gives a detailed look at what happened and who might be responsible.
Anyone who recognizes someone in the video or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.
