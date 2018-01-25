State police say a woman struck by a car on I-95 in Delaware died of her injuries.The incident happened at 1 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes near 4th Street in Wilmington.Investigators say the 21-year-old victim was walking in the right travel lane of the highway when she was struck by a 2010 Toyota Prius.Medics rushed her to Christiana Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Police are working to determine why she was walking on the highway at the time she was struck.They say the driver of the Prius stopped at the scene immediately after the incident.They do not believe he was speeding or impaired at the time of the accident.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 302-365-8485.------