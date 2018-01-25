Police in Oregon are investigating after video surfaced showing a cat riding on the hood of an SUV.
It happened in a parking lot in Sandy on Monday night.
Witnesses say the cat was attached with a leash to the windshield wipers.
The driver took off before police arrived.
Oregon law does not allow people to put their dogs on the hood of their moving cars, but cats are not protected.
