76ers, Saric honor 10-year-old fan battling leukemia

76ers honor young fan battling leukemia. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia 76ers honored a young girl before Wednesday night's game for her bravery and gave her a chance to meet her favorite player, Dario Saric.

Ten-year-old Adelaide Kanton of Scranton was the team's special guest and named the "Strong Kid of the Game."

Adelaide is battling leukemia and doctors just recently said she was strong enough to go out in public.

She helped the team warm up. Adelaide then received a personalized jersey and an autograph from Saric.

