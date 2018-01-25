KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --SEPTA officials are expected to approve a route for the Norristown High Speed Line extension to King of Prussia on Thursday.
The only public transportation to the mall as of now is by bus.
The latest proposal has the line running near the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The transit agency believes they would pick up an additional 9,000 riders a day.
"It comes off the Norristown High Speed Line, comes down PECO's right-of-way, then into the Turnpike's right-of-way, then along the back side of the mall with two stops at the mall, and then comes north onto First Avenue and then right into the business park," Liz Smith of SEPTA said back in March 2016.
SEPTA has held public meetings about the rail project over the past several months.
