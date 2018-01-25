TRAFFIC

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike has reopened after a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Bucks County.

The incident happened before 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes in the Neshaminy Falls section of Bensalem Township.

Action News is told two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle collided.

The passenger car is said to have become wedged under the back of one of the tractor-trailers.

There was no immediate confirmation on the number or extent of any injuries.



All westbound lanes of the turnpike were shut down at the scene as police investigated and crews worked to clear the damaged vehicles.

The highway was reopened by 8:30 a.m.

There was no word what led up to the crash.

