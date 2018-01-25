SPORTS

Philadelphia Fire Department members wearing Eagles cap with uniform

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Members of the Philadelphia Fire Department are showing off their Eagles spirit.

They have been given temporary authorization to wear Philadelphia Eagles caps as part of their uniforms to support the team's Super Bowl bid.


The department tells Action News the caps can be worn until February 5, the day after the Super Bowl.

Firefighter Jennifer Leary, the founder of Red Paw Relief, posted a photo of her wearing her Eagles cap on Wednesday.



"Best looking fire department uniforms on the east coast, especially the northeast coast!" she tweeted.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportsphilly newssuper bowl 52Action News Sportsphiladelphia fire departmentPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
What it means to be in first place coming out of the All-Star break
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News