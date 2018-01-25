FOOD & DRINK

Cheesecake Factory's famous 'brown bread' to be sold in grocery stores

The Cheesecake Factory is selling its famous "brown bread."

You can now chow down on The Cheesecake Factory's famous "brown bread" anytime you want!

Bread lovers will now be privy to three varieties of the brown bread baguette in select grocery stores, according to a Food & Wine magazine article.

There are three varieties to choose from: wheat dinner rolls, wheat mini baguettes and the wheat sandwich loaf.

If that's not enough, The Cheesecake Factory also sells cookie and cupcake mixes, which are available at select Walmart stores.
The restaurant did not state which stores will carry the bread. In answers to fans on Facebook, the restaurant urged people to stay tuned to its social media pages for more details.

