REAL ESTATE

Renting In Philadelphia: What Will $1,500 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Philadelphia if you're on a budget of $1,500 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

333 W Girard Ave. (Old Kensington)




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 960-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse is located at 333 W Girard Ave. In the townhouse, you can expect hardwood floors, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building has outdoor space and additional storage space. Pets aren't allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1314 N Front St., #3 (Old Kensington)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1314 N Front St. It's also listed for $1,500 / month for its 700 square feet of space. The building offers garage parking. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and good natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3425 W School House Ln. (East Falls)




Here's a 950-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 3425 W School House Ln., which is going for $1,500 / month. In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a patio and built-in storage. The building boasts garage parking and outdoor space. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

4308 Fleming St. (Manayunk)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 4308 Fleming St. It's listed for $1,500 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. Pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

723 Sansom St., #2F (Old City)




Located at 723 Sansom St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,500/ month. In the bright unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pets are negotiable. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Rittenhouse: What will $1,500 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News