COMMUNITY & EVENTS

4 Great Deals In Rittenhouse Square, Right Now

Want to make the most of your days in Rittenhouse Square without breaking the bank? We rounded up four deals, from an hour-long salt therapy session at a spa to a film screening at The Drake, that are currently on sale, thanks to deals site Groupon.

Break a sweat at Halse Strength and Fitness


1616 Walnut St.

Those that don't like group workout classes can sign up to get in shape with Henry at Halse Strength and Fitness, who "has a broad educational background in fitness and specializes in training the tough cases." According to his site, "sessions last one hour and are designed according to what you hope to accomplish."

You can get two personalized training sessions, normally $160, for $80.

Get the deal >

Relax at Le Reve Rittenhouse Day Spa


255 S 17th St.


Treat yourself to an afternoon at Le Reve Rittenhouse Day Spa, where you'll find aestheticians who "employ environmentally friendly products in order to improve clients' outward appearances without compromising their health...As visitors unwind, Le Reve's team members tend to them with spa services for both outer beauty and inner wellness, from med-spa treatments and electrolysis to couples massage and chiropractic care."

A 60-minute salt therapy for one, originally $120, is on sale for $79, and an hour-long session for two people, originally $240, is available for $155.
Get the deal >

Catch a performance of 'Love, Lies & Taxidermy'


1512 Spruce St.


If you're caught up on all of the movies that are out in theaters right now, then head over to The Drake in early February to watch 'Love, Lies & Taxidermy.' According to the site, you'll be "transported to a claustrophobic Welsh town" with Valentyn, the main character, "who can't decide which is worse--the teenage anguish of his unfulfilled love for Ashley or the dire predicaments of both their parents."

You can get general admission tickets to the February 14th, 15th and 21st showings, normally $25, for $16.50 or tickets to the February 18th show for $19.75 (normally $30).

Get the deal >

Wind down at Cryo Myst Therapy Lounge


1528 Walnut St.


After a grueling workout session with Henry at Halse Strength and Fitness, stop by Cryo Myst Therapy Lounge, Philadelphia's first Cryo Lounge outpost. Proponents of cryotherapy claim it helps the body recover from workouts more quickly, while also boosting metabolism.

According to the business, "clients simply spend three minutes or less inside the Cryo Sauna for a quick exposure to subzero temperatures, which sends blood rushing to their core to retain heat. Afterward, the return to normal temperatures causes oxygen-and nutrient-rich blood to rush back to peripheral tissues, a process that reduces pain and inflammation while boosting energy."

One cryotherapy session, normally $55, is on sale for $25 and a cryotherapy session with a facial, normally $100, is available for $45. Additionally, you can get two sessions, originally $110, for $45.

Get the deal >
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodline
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News