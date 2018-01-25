Police: Argument leads to attempted arson in Nicetown

NICETOWN (WPVI) --
Police are investigating an arson attempt after a domestic incident in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street.

Police say an argument between a man and woman got out of control, and the woman then attempted to burn a jacket owned by the man.

Police and the fire marshal responded to the scene.

The man's sleeve on the jacket was burned. He was not seriously injured.

Both the man and woman are talking to the police.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News