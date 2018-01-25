App developed to help police with security at Super Bowl LII

Police in charge of guarding the Super Bowl in Minneapolis have a new tool to help them keep the crowds safe.The Fieldwatch App goes live on Friday and was specifically developed for the big game.More than 2,000 police officers will have it on their phones.Fieldwatch allows them to see the nearby backup. They can also live stream video of rowdy fans or suspects directly to a command center.The app could also soon be useful to other police forces throughout the country. Following Super Bowl LII, the company plans to launch Fieldwatch nationwide.------