Trial begins for suspect accused of shooting Philadelphia Police officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Trial begins for man accused of shooting Philly cop: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 25, 2017 (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
The trial of a man charged with shooting a police officer in West Philadelphia at point-blank range two years ago got underway Thursday in a Center City courtroom.

Both the prosecution and defense gave opening statements this morning.

The trial for 32-Year-old Edward Archer opened today with statements from both the prosecution and the defense.

EMBED More News Videos

Shooting suspect on trial: Trish Hartman reports during Action News at Noon on January 25, 2018.



But even before that, as each charge was read, Archer - rather than entering a plea of guilty or not guilty - replied, "I don't plead to anyone but Allah."

Judge Leon Tucker then entered a plea of not guilty.

The prosecution said during the trial, jurors will see video, physical evidence, and hear from witnesses about the night of January 7, 2016.

VIDEO: Ambush folo
Officials said Edward Archer, the suspect in custody, was charged with attempted murder and held without bail Saturday in connection with the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer.


Officer Jesse Hartnett was shot 3 times while sitting in his patrol car at 60th and Spruce in West Philadelphia.

His left arm was shattered by gunfire, leaving him unable to work as a police officer. Prosecutors say he has had 11 surgeries.

Police said video from the intersection shows Archer approaching the cruiser, charging the driver and firing 13 times. Prosecutors detailed how Hartnett kicked the door of his vehicle open and chased after Archer, firing 7 shots, one of which hit Archer in buttocks. Responding officers then arrested him nearby.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance images were released of the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer.



Authorities say Archer would later confess to the shooting, saying he did it in the name of Islam.

The defense, in its opening statement, hailed Officer Hartnett as a hero but asked jurors to put aside sympathy and emotion and focus on the law.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross was in the courtroom for the start of the trial.

EMBED More News Videos

A Philadelphia Police Officer was shot three times in the arm at 60th and Spruce Streets late Thursday night.


"This is a major trial," Ross told Action News outside the courthouse, "and as was stated inside, the attempted assassination of a Philadelphia Police officer just two days after I was sworn in. So obviously I will never forget it."

Homicide Detective Thurston Lucke took the stand after opening statements. Officer Hartnett is expected to take the stand at some point.

The judge said he expects the trial to last for about two weeks.
----------


Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingpolice officer shotWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspect arraigned, held without bail in shooting of Philly police officer
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News