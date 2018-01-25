TRAFFIC

Proposal calls for civilian traffic cops in Philadelphia

Philadelphia might use civilians to keep traffic moving. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on January 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A new proposal could leave a city divided.

It calls for civilian traffic cops in Philadelphia.

City Council President Darrell Clarke is introducing the idea Thursday at City Hall.

He wants to explore the notion of having regular citizens enforce the city's traffic laws.

This, he says, would give police more time to focus more on criminal investigations.

Clark says the civilian officers would be able to issue traffic tickets, but they would not carry guns and they would not be allowed to make arrests.
