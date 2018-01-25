Man, 78, struck and killed by vehicle in Strawberry Mansion

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal accident in the Strawberry Mansion section.
It happened around 12 p.m. Thursday when the victim was crossing the street on Allegheny Avenue.
Police say the victim was hit by a grey Volvo traveling eastbound.
That vehicle did stop at the scene.
The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m.
It's not clear if the driver will face any charges.
