Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Smyrna, Delaware

SMYRNA, Del. (WPVI) --
Two Delaware men are behind bars after police say a traffic stop in Smyrna led to the discovery of illegal drugs and money.

It happened at 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Police pulled over a car for speeding on North DuPont Highway near East Commerce Street.

Upon searching the vehicle, police say, officers found 130 bags of heroin hidden in a book bag.

And they found $1,365 in cash - believed to be proceeds from drug sales - in the driver's pocket.

The driver, 22-year-old Ezekiel Shockley, and his passenger, 20-year-old Zackary Shockley, both of Townsend, Del., were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin.

Ezekiel Shockley was also charged with speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Both are behind bars in lieu of $1,000 bail each.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
delaware newsdrug arresttraffic stopSmyrna
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News