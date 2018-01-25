Two Delaware men are behind bars after police say a traffic stop in Smyrna led to the discovery of illegal drugs and money.It happened at 9:15 p.m. Monday.Police pulled over a car for speeding on North DuPont Highway near East Commerce Street.Upon searching the vehicle, police say, officers found 130 bags of heroin hidden in a book bag.And they found $1,365 in cash - believed to be proceeds from drug sales - in the driver's pocket.The driver, 22-year-old Ezekiel Shockley, and his passenger, 20-year-old Zackary Shockley, both of Townsend, Del., were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin.Ezekiel Shockley was also charged with speeding and driving with a suspended license.Both are behind bars in lieu of $1,000 bail each.------