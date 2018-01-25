The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Passyunk Square, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
1337 Reed St., #2
Listed at $1,250 / month, this 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom single-family home, located at 1337 Reed St., is 12.8 percent less than the $1,434 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Passyunk Square.
In the bright unit, expect air conditioning, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)
1019 Latona St., #4
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, situated at 1019 Latona St., is listed for $1,350 / month for its 925 square feet of space. In the sunny unit, expect to find air conditioning, in-unit laundry, good closet space and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)
1218 S 8th St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence at 1218 S 8th St., which, at 807 square feet, is going for $1,375 / month. The building features outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.