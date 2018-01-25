SHOPPING

What's the Deal: Items you should stop overspending on

What's the Deal: Items you should stop overspending on - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on January 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Let's face it, we're all guilty of overspending.

Money Talks News rounded up the top offenders and they say we are most inclined to spend too much when emotions are involved.

Let's start with engagement rings. They say diamonds are diamonds and the prices vary based on the packaging. The same diamond could be for sale at a high-end jewelry store and also at a club store like Costco for a much different price.

So, shop around, do some haggling and remember if they won't come down on price, maybe they will waver on the setting itself.

Also, consider a ruby, sapphire or an emerald for the center stone as Money Talks News says: there's no "wedding police."

For new cars, it's no secret that it depreciates in value the second you drive it off the lot.

So think used. Consult the Kelley Blue Book or Edmunds to establish a value, get the vehicle inspected and you could be paying pennies on retail price - even if it takes a little research.

Next, eyeglasses. Money Talks News says you could pay anywhere from $50 to $500 dollars for frames. They say consider discounter Warby Parker and club stores like Costco, BJ's or Sam's Club. They all sell glasses and lenses for a fraction of the price.

Finally, they say most of us spend way too much on beauty items, even razors.

For those items, consider monthly subscriptions and store brands.

They say what you should splurge on once is good makeup-application lesson.

