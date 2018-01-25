Police: Suspects sought for attacking man with skateboard in Philly

Police: Suspects sought for attacking man with skateboard. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on January 25, 2018. (WPVI)

Philadelphia police want the public to take a good look at the group of people in the surveillance video.

They believe they attacked a driver with skateboards back on Tuesday the 16.

It happened in the 1700 hundred block of Market Street after the driver's car was hit by a skateboard.

The man was reportedly kicked and hit with the skateboards and robbed of his phone.

