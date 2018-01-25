Philadelphia police want the public to take a good look at the group of people in the surveillance video.
They believe they attacked a driver with skateboards back on Tuesday the 16.
It happened in the 1700 hundred block of Market Street after the driver's car was hit by a skateboard.
The man was reportedly kicked and hit with the skateboards and robbed of his phone.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philly newsbeatingattack
philly newsbeatingattack