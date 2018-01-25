SOCIETY

Fans adorn fashions showing Eagles pride

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans adorn fashions showing Eagles pride. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on January 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Diehard Eagles fans are taking their Birds fashion statements to a whole new level.

The city is not just bleeding green as the Eagles head to the Super Bowl, people are going green literally. It's a green wave and the people across the city are hopping on the bandwagon.

Marc Vetri, owner of Vetri Restaurant in Center City will be at the Super Bowl cheering on the Eagles, and yes, with a full-on green beard.

Marc you have a green beard. "I do have a green beard and my wife is not happy about it," he said.

Vetri knows a man with a green beard, is a talker and he certainly is getting a lot of attention.

"I don't really think about it that much so I don't know what they are looking at, but then I am like oh yeah, that is right I have a green beard.so that is what they are looking at," Vetri added.

If you thought that was cool, there are impressive nail designs from viewers across the area showing off their Eagles pride.

It's an intricate process that could take hours to complete, but well worth it for diehard fans. As we get closer to Super Bowl day, the Polish Nail Lounge along Fairmount Avenue expects to see more customers coming in requesting an Eagles creation.

Leona Vergantino, Polish Nail Lounge said, "People always come in and ask for the jersey number on their nails. They are doing green stripes and anything that is pertaining to the Eagles because you know Philly bleeds green."

From nails to hair, green is in.

Cynergy Hair Studio in Center City is where Marc Vetri got his bearded colored. Workers there are not letting the Eagles frenzy pass them by. They will be doing Eagles highlights and green extensions for customers.

Angela Spano, Cynergy Hair Studio says, "if everybody bleeds in our city like we do and we are all putting green in our hair, let's make a green streak throughout the city."

For something a little more edgy, you can swing by Fahheems Hands of Precision Barbershop in South Philly. Barbers are creating detailed designs for passionate fans not afraid to show their Eagles pride.

Jahlee Dabarber of South Philadelphia said, "There is no other way, you see this you know what is. It is self-explanatory, I don't have to say much."

So whether it is an Eagles logo in your hair or a nail design or that green beard, one thing is certain, this city is bleeding green.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsfashionPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News