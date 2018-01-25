SPORTS

Police in Minneapolis to use new app for Super Bowl security

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPVI) --
Security at the Super Bowl is a top priority, and now police in Minneapolis will have a brand new tool designed to keep them and crowds safe.

Officers will be using an app called FieldWatch. It was specifically developed for the big game.

More than 2,000 law enforcement will have the app on their phones which allows central command to know where they are at all times.

Police described it as "Uber for people."

Another major function is it allows officers to live stream images of what's happening in front of them straight to command so the department can make tactical decisions.

The company plans to launch FieldWatch nationwide after the Super Bowl.

