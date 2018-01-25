SPORTS

VIDEO: Sister Virginia's Super Bowl prediction

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on January 25, 2018.

SECANE, Pa. (WPVI) --
With the big game getting closer, everyone seems to have their thoughts on how the Eagles can win - that includes Sister Virginia, the Delaware County nun and birds super fan who is now sharing her thoughts on the Super Bowl.

Sister Virginia has some advice for the man in charge - head coach Doug Pederson.

Sister Virginia, who is the principal of Blessed Virgin Mary School in Secane, says forget the odds. She predicts a 27-24 Birds win.

You can watch her full analysis below:
You can watch Sister Virginia's full analysis in the video player above.


