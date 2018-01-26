SPORTS

Classmates channel Eagles spirit to cheer on boy battling cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Classmates channel Eagles spirit to cheer on boy battling cancer: Rick Williams reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 25, 2018 (WPVI)

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (WPVI) --
The students in Mrs. Gleason's fourth-grade class at Middle Township Number 2 school in Cape May Court House are funneling their Eagles pride into inspiration for a friend who could use it.

10-year-old Kanen Wear recently relapsed after four years of being cancer-free. As he undergoes radiation at CHOP every day, his friends wanted him to know that they are pulling for his victory.

"It is a shame that sometimes it takes not such a great thing to bring everyone together. But Kanen is loved by everybody here, and I couldn't be happier for him," said Kanen's mom, Lauren Wear.

Kanen's family told us they'd love to be able to get him to the actual game this year, but they don't have tickets.

They say either way he'll be watching and pulling for the team the same way his friends are cheering for him.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportsnew jersey newscancerPhiladelphia EaglesPhilly ProudCape May Court House
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News