Classmates channel Eagles spirit to cheer on boy battling cancer

The students in Mrs. Gleason's fourth-grade class at Middle Township Number 2 school in Cape May Court House are funneling their Eagles pride into inspiration for a friend who could use it.10-year-old Kanen Wear recently relapsed after four years of being cancer-free. As he undergoes radiation at CHOP every day, his friends wanted him to know that they are pulling for his victory."It is a shame that sometimes it takes not such a great thing to bring everyone together. But Kanen is loved by everybody here, and I couldn't be happier for him," said Kanen's mom, Lauren Wear.Kanen's family told us they'd love to be able to get him to the actual game this year, but they don't have tickets.They say either way he'll be watching and pulling for the team the same way his friends are cheering for him.----------