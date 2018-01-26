PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles Defensive Tackle Fletcher Cox assures fans team is ready for Patriots

Eagles Defensive Tackle Fletcher Cox assures fans team is ready for Patriots: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 25, 2018 (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Eagles fever is everywhere, and it was especially rampant at Modell's in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night.

Fans lined up to meet and greet their favorite players, hoping to get autographs and pictures before the Birds head to the big game.

"It's great, the city has been waiting on this for a long time," said Eagles Defensive Tackle Fletcher Cox. "It's exciting. You can feel the energy in the city."

At the Oxford Valley Mall, the line snaked through the upper deck. Fans filed into Dynasty Sports with one thing on their mind.

"Same team we lost to the last time," said Nick Cannella of Deptford. "But this time we're out for vengeance because it's the same quarterback and the same head coach."

The high hopes from fans are placed on the players' shoulders as they get ready to make the trip to Minneapolis.

But Cox said the team won't be distracted.

"We're going to do what we do every week and play football," said Cox.

