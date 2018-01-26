EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2991325" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Previewing the 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on January 26, 2018.

Sneak peak at the 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on January 26, 2018.

This year's hottest, fastest and most innovative vehicles are going on display in Center City Philadelphia.The 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show opens to the public Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.Organizers call it "automotive awesomeness."There are 40 brands and 700 cars all under one roof. Not only can you browse for a new ride, but you can sit in your favorite dream car and also check out some of the vehicles featured in hit movies and TV shows.The auto show has been running for 117 years and it keeps getting bigger and better.------