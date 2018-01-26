ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Former Disney star Adam Hicks arrested for alleged armed robbery in Burbank

(Instagram)

BURBANK, Calif. (WPVI) --
Actor and former Disney Channel star Adam Hicks has been arrested on suspicion of multiple armed robberies.

Hicks, 25, and one other person, identified as actress Danni Tamburro, 23, were arrested Wednesday, just hours after a series of robberies reported in Burbank.

The first incident was reported at 5:15 a.m., when a 52-year-old man was walking in the area of Burbank Boulevard and Griffith Park Drive and he was approached by a male armed with a handgun.

The suspect pointed the handgun at the victim and demanded his wallet. Fearing for his life, the victim ran away and was able to escape to safety, according to a press release from the Burbank Police Department.

As police officers investigated the first robbery, three other armed street robberies occurred within minutes of each other, police said. All three took place in the Burbank hillside community and involved unsuspecting victims out for a walk.

The victims all provided similar descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle, a dark-colored Kia with at least two occupants, police said.

Not long after, an alert resident called police after spotting a suspicious car that matched the description in the 1600 block of Scott Road.
Officers found the car with stolen property and detained a female connected to at least one of the robbery suspects.

Investigators learned that car was connected to a home in the 1800 block of N. Niagara Street, and that's when they moved in.

Due to the nature of the crimes, Burbank police SWAT officers helped serve a search warrant at the home, where Hicks and Tamburro were subsequently arrested. More stolen property and a handgun were recovered inside the residence, police said.

Hicks starred in several Disney Channel shows like "Lemonade Mouth" and "Zeke and Luther."

Tamburro was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle during the robberies. Both are being held on $350,000 bail and are due in court Friday.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
entertainmentarmed robberyrobberycelebritycelebrity arrestdisneyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News