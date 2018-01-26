BUSINESS

'3rd Street Hardware' Opens In Old City

A new hardware store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 153 N. 3rd St. in Old City, the new addition is called 3rd Street Hardware.

This newcomer the latest expansion from the team behind Washington Square's 10th Street Hardware and offers an array of products for home projects and beyond.

The store is billed as a one-stop shop to help "tackle any project." Expect to see products like paint and painting supplies, hand and power tools, lightbulbs, potting supplies, electrical equipment, cleaning supplies, small lumber, and more. (You can check out everything that's on offer here.)

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Jennifer M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 24th, said: "I'm something of an expert on hardware stores, and for a downtown hardware store, this place is great. This is not surprising since the guys behind 10th Street Hardware opened this branch. With extra square feet, they've packed this place with basic home goods, electrical, plumbing, gardening and even lumber (yes, 2"x dimensional) and glass cutting services."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. 3rd Street Hardware is open weekdays from 8am-7pm, Saturday from 9am-6pm, and Sunday from 10am-5pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News