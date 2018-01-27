No matter who wins the Super Bowl, Philadelphia police expect there to be a big reaction in the streets here at home.That's why they already have a security plan in place.Much of it is based on what happened last week when thousands of fans celebrated the Eagles' victory over the Vikings.Police say they will have a large number of officers guarding against property damage and violence next Sunday night.They plan to announce street closures and other safety measures at some point next week."Being optimistic of an Eagles victory, we know the crowds are likely to be much larger. As a result, we've got to make sure we're prepared, and we will be," said Commissioner Richard Ross.Police are also working with SEPTA, which expects to be a primary source of transportation to and from Super Bowl watch-parties and the local bars.------