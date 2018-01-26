HEALTH & FITNESS

Students design hand brace to help 4th grader play viola

EMBED </>More Videos

Students design hand brace to help 4th grader play viola. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on January 26, 2018. (WPVI)

A 4th grader with cerebral palsy is closer to her dream of playing the viola.

And her helpers are 3 local engineering students who've never even picked up an instrument.

"I love music. I always wanted to play an instrument," said Rayne Mason-Smith.

Rayne doesn't want to just listen to music - she wants to make it.

But cerebral palsy makes holding the bow of her viola difficult.

Since fall, a trio of engineering students from Concord High School has been designing and manufacturing a brace to give Rayne just the right grip.

Julia Weeks says the first step was pretty basic, understanding how to make music.

Hannah Kennedy said, "None of us play any instruments."

Once they learned that, they focused on Rayne's specific challenge.

Nicole Veater, teacher said, "All of the motion for bowing has to come from the elbow. So when we realized that what gives her trouble, we realized we needed to figure out something else."

For Julia, Hannah Kennedy, and Antonio Carvalho, it's been a careful process of designing and testing prototypes again and again, moving a little further each time.

In addition to the hand brace, they've also created a guide, to limit the bow's horizontal angle, encouraging a better grip.

All the testing and changing hasn't slowed Rayne's musical progress.

"She's on track with all the other students," Nicole said.

Rayne added, "It's easier for me to play."

Antonio said, "It really just makes us happy to see that smile on her face when she finally gets a great note out."

Concord's engineering teacher enlists unique projects like this from the public.

The students say solving these real-world problems means much more to them than just getting a grade.

***(SPACE TO SEPARATE AD)***
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcerebral palsymusic newsschoolchildrenteenagers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News