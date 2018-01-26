Freebie Friday: free doughnuts, free bagels, free luge lessons.

It's Freebie Friday and we are starting with free food.Mark your calendars.Thursday, February 1st is Bruegger's Bagels Birthday.To celebrate, they're giving you not one, but three free bagels.Just fill out the form and redeem your coupon from open until 11 a.m.Pennsylvania just got its first location of The Dapper Doughnut, and on Saturday January 27th, they're giving away goodies.Head to their kiosk at the Plymouth Meeting Mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get free Hot Mini Doughnuts.Here's a fun one for the kids.When you download the Justice store app, you get a free unicorn pom keychain.Just click the envelope icon on the top left of the page and you get a coupon to present in store.This promotion is only good while supplies last.L'Occitane is offering a free limited edition Rifle Paper Tin beauty set, complete with two deluxe, best-selling products.You must pick up the offer in-store and show the coupon you can find in the link below.Finally, how about free luge lessons from retired Olympians?It's all part of Blue Mountain Resort's annual Winter Fest in the Poconos.It's also their 40th Birthday Bash.So on Saturday, January 27th, you can take part in the USA Luge Challenge and meet coaches and athletes.The celebration, which continues on Sunday, January 28th, also features free kids events, birthday treats, music, fireworks, and snow-themed fun all weekend.