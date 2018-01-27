SOCIETY

Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans

EMBED </>More Videos

Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 26, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Eagles fans were flying high on Friday night as anticipation continued to build for Super Bowl LII!

The Birds faithful were lined up outside the door at Forman Mills in Northeast Philadelphia to give some love to #31 Jalen Mills.

Mandy Rodriguez of Northeast Philadelphia said, "My nerves are jumpy. I'm ready. Saint Nick is back. He's going to take us where he'll take us."

"Just can't wait. I believe we're going to take it. I believe we're going to take it," said Raul Neris of Northeast Philadelphia.

"Definitely confident. 31-21 Final score. All day every day," added Lou Neris of Northeast Philadelphia.

JP McHenry of Northeast Philadelphia said, "I'm very excited. I can't wait. This is my first ever Super Bowl watching the Eagles."

Mills offered his reassurance.

"Team is more focused than ever right now. More focused than ever," he said.

At the Models in Clifton Heights, Bird pride is also soaring. Offensive Tackle Lane Johnson was there to soak it in.

"I see a lot of excitement. To see how excited people are, it's thrilling - especially to see people passionate about something I am too," he said.

Perhaps few are as passionate as Patty Costanzo of Port Richmond, who was among the crowd to see Nelson Agholor in Port Richmond.

"It's been years. I worked for Eagles for five years. I quit four years ago because I thought I gave them bad luck. To see this is unbelievable," she said.

The dreams of a city could be just nine days away.

It's a good time to be in Philadelphia.

We asked, is this like a dream come true for you? "It will once we win. Once we win," said Mills.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
societyphilly newssportsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News