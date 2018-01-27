Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans

Eagles fans were flying high on Friday night as anticipation continued to build for Super Bowl LII!The Birds faithful were lined up outside the door at Forman Mills in Northeast Philadelphia to give some love to #31 Jalen Mills.Mandy Rodriguez of Northeast Philadelphia said, "My nerves are jumpy. I'm ready. Saint Nick is back. He's going to take us where he'll take us.""Just can't wait. I believe we're going to take it. I believe we're going to take it," said Raul Neris of Northeast Philadelphia."Definitely confident. 31-21 Final score. All day every day," added Lou Neris of Northeast Philadelphia.JP McHenry of Northeast Philadelphia said, "I'm very excited. I can't wait. This is my first ever Super Bowl watching the Eagles."Mills offered his reassurance."Team is more focused than ever right now. More focused than ever," he said.At the Models in Clifton Heights, Bird pride is also soaring. Offensive Tackle Lane Johnson was there to soak it in."I see a lot of excitement. To see how excited people are, it's thrilling - especially to see people passionate about something I am too," he said.Perhaps few are as passionate as Patty Costanzo of Port Richmond, who was among the crowd to see Nelson Agholor in Port Richmond."It's been years. I worked for Eagles for five years. I quit four years ago because I thought I gave them bad luck. To see this is unbelievable," she said.The dreams of a city could be just nine days away.It's a good time to be in Philadelphia.We asked, is this like a dream come true for you? "It will once we win. Once we win," said Mills.------