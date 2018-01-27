Clerk shot during attempted robbery at Andorra gas station

Police: Clerk shot during attempted robbery at Andorra gas station. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 27, 2018. (WPVI)

ANDORRA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia gas station attendant is in serious condition after he was shot during an attempted robbery.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue in the Andorra section of the city.

Police say two men approached the 53-year-old attendant at about 10 p.m. Friday night.

One of them opened fire with an assault rifle, wounding the attendant.

The two men then ran off, and remain at large.

