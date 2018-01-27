Two injured in double shooting outside North Philadelphia bar

Two people were injured in a double shooting outside a North Philadelphia bar.The incident occurred outside the Tabs Bar at North 27th and Sergeant Streets at 2:15 a.m. Saturday.More than two dozen shots were fired, leaving the ground littered with gun shell casings, and the hood of a car with holes.Police tell Action News that two men in their 30s were hurt. One is in critical condition.Police have recovered a gun in the vehicle used by the group of people who took one of the victims to Temple University Hospital.It is not yet clear if it's the gun that was used in the shooting.------