Teenager injured in Frankford apartment fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Teenager injured in Frankford apartment fire. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on January 27. 2018. (WPVI)

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
A teenager was hurt overnight in an apartment fire in the city's Frankford section.

The Action Cam was at the scene a little after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Ruan Street.

The only person home was a 17-year-old boy.

He escaped with minor burns to his arms. He is being treated at Saint Christopher's Hospital.

The fire badly damaged the apartment.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philly newsapartment firefire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News