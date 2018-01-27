Teenager injured in Frankford apartment fire

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --A teenager was hurt overnight in an apartment fire in the city's Frankford section.
The Action Cam was at the scene a little after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Ruan Street.
The only person home was a 17-year-old boy.
He escaped with minor burns to his arms. He is being treated at Saint Christopher's Hospital.
The fire badly damaged the apartment.
