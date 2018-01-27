2018 Philadelphia Auto Show kicks off with Black Tie Tailgate event

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show will open to the public Saturday.
But Friday night, Auto Show executives hosted their annual Black Tie Tailgate fundraiser.
This year's proceeds will benefit nurses at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Guests were given a sneak preview of the 40 brands and more than 700 cars on display at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The Auto Show is now a 117-year tradition.
