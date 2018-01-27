StubHub says most Super Bowl tickets being sold to Pennsylvania buyers

SPORTS

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia fans have already taken the lead for the Super Bowl, in one regard.

The most tickets being sold on StubHub are now going to buyers in Pennsylvania, even ahead of Patriots fans.

StubHub says we're buying nearly 30-percent more than people from Massachusetts.

Ticket sales are up more than half compared to the same time last year, when the Patriots were facing the Falcons.

The good news is the cheapest seats have dropped nearly $2,000 since Monday.

