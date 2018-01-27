Fire crews battle house fire in North Philadelphia

Still no word on what caused an early morning house fire in North Philadelphia.Crews were called to the scene on the 1800 block of North 24th Street around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.There they found flames shooting from all floors of the row home.Action News has learned people who were inside the building at the time ran to their neighbor's homes for shelter.No injuries were reported.PGW was called in to check for any potential gas leaks.------